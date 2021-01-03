Sunshine is in the forecast through Monday as high pressure keeps the area mild and dry.
Highs warm into the upper 60's Sunday and into the lower and middle 70's Monday before changes occur in the extended forecast period.
Lows at night remain chilly in the upper 20's and lower 30's most places.
A slight chance of showers will return Wednesday and Thursday with a weak frontal system, but a stronger cold front arrives Friday and Saturday with a few showers and colder highs in the 40's and 50's next weekend.
