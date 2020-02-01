I must confess: I’m not really looking forward to Super Bowl LIV.
Every year I watch the Super Bowl, I can’t escape the feeling that my favorite team, the Tennessee Titans, will probably never win one in my lifetime.
The Titans came agonizingly close this season, advancing to the AFC Championship for the first time since 2002. But then Patrick Mahomes passed for what felt like a billion yards and the Chiefs crushed my hopes and dreams by rolling to a 35-24 win to book their trip to Miami, where they will meet San Francisco 49ers in America’s game. Meanwhile, it will probably be another 20 years until the Titans play in another AFC Title.
But I shouldn’t let my cynicism prevent you all from enjoying Sunday’s game. To get the Kerrville Daily Times’ readers ready for Super Bowl Sunday, I reached out to six local football coaches for their thoughts on the game. Four of them (Tivy coach David Jones, Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman, OLH football coach Chris Ramirez and Tivy receivers coach Jason Crawford) predicted a San Francisco victory. Center Point football coach Bubba Walters and Tivy receivers coach Kameron Arnold were the only two coaches who said the Chiefs were going to win.
“The Chiefs are going to lose because they are going to play a real team this week, not the imposter Titans,” joked Hickman. “But seriously, I go back and forth because Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback. The Chiefs’ offense is unbelievable. It really is. … But I just think the 49ers are just so dang tough.
That’s been the consensus: All the Hill Country coaches love Mahomes and think he’s going to play well on Sunday, but the majority of them believe the 49ers are going to win because of their defensive line and their ability to run the football. They have nine sacks in two postseason games. Offensively, George Kittle has been the best tight end in the NFL. In the NFC title game, San Francisco rushed for 285 yards.
“The 49ers are going to beat the Chiefs because they can run the football,” Hickman said. “The 49ers are going to be able run the ball much more effectively and stop the run than the Titans did.”
