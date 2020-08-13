Local and state officials have partnered with an out-of-state business to incentivize the creation of 400 jobs over the next 25 years at a manufacturing plant near Kerrville’s airport.
The facility, expected to break ground in the near future and be open for operations by spring 2021, will be owned by Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, a family-owned business that creates advanced components that make up “the nervous system” for various military and commercial aircraft. The plant will be at Airport Commerce Park across the highway from Kerrville’s airport.
The average annual wage of each KMM job created in Kerr County is anticipated to be $42,612, according to a fact sheet provided by the city of Kerrville. The company is anticipated to make a capital investment of $8.34 million in Kerrville and, over a 10-year period, result in tax revenues of $3.76 million for the state, $764,290 for the county and $752,909 for the city.
Gilberto Salinas, who heads the Kerr Economic Development Corp., called it “a game-changing project” with the potential to attract other companies to the area or to outlying areas.
Julian Alvarez III, Texas Workforce commissioner representing labor, likened the project to Toyota’s plant in San Antonio, which attracted ancillary companies that provide dashboards and upholstery for the new vehicles built at the plant.
Details of local government incentives to KMM will be revealed Monday, officials said during an announcement ceremony this morning at the Kathleen C. Cailloux Performing Arts Center in Kerrville.
"I can't go into detail, but it's a 10-year deal to secure a private-public partnership," said Mark McDaniel, Kerrville city manager, during the ceremony.
The event was attended by city staff and council members, members of the county commissioners court, the local state representative, economic improvement corporation board members, economic development corporation officials, a representative of the state senator, and more.
A proclamation by Governor Greg Abbott welcoming KMM to Texas was read by a representative of his office and given to Don Hedger, who founded the company in 1987.
Hedger, in his remarks to the audience, spoke highly of the reception he and his family received in Kerrville, saying he was “almost speechless.”
“You people are so, so smart, so extremely hospitable to us and it feels … like we're coming back home again, and I say that very sincerely,” Hedger said.
Hedger remarked that his hometown of Killdeer, North Dakota, has a historical connection to Texas by way of the cattle drives of yesteryear that benefited his state.
“We’re hoping to repay some of the things you gave us so many years ago,” Hedger said.
Abbott’s office awarded a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $900,000 to KMM.
The project is expected to have beneficial effects on companies that provide housing, employment services, durable goods wholesalers, and aircraft parts and auxiliary equipment.
In order to entice the company to expand in Texas and in Kerrville, state and local officials had to prove that Kerr County could help provide a qualified workforce to fill the future positions. To help prepare students who might want to work for KMM, Alamo Colleges will work with the company to train employees in the production of three products: military and commercial cables, circuit card systems and fiber optic bundles. The Texas Workforce Commission committed to giving the company $1,800 per position created in Kerr County, up to a maximum of 200 employees, to help in this training effort.
Alvarez said a program at Tivy High School that qualifies students as drone operators was indicative of the commitment local officials have to making sure younger generations of Kerr County residents are qualified to work at KMM and at other high-tech companies.
In addition to assembly positions, KMM will provide jobs related to quality, shipping, receiving, engineering, supply chain, management, accounting and human resources, according to a factsheet provided by the city.
The company is expected to generate more than $80.8 million in economic activity and more than $32 million in value added to the community in the 20th year of the project and afterward, according to the factsheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.