In reading the paper today, I was saddened, but not surprised to see how much the numbers have gone up since the first of November. It was also saddening to see the number of deaths in the nursing home as they are most vulnerable. While our city/county leaders, especially the county’s Dub Thomas, are giving the number of positive cases, it would be appreciated if they would support the businesses in their effort to enforce the mask order. While most businesses are doing their part, they have also been told by management not to enforce it upon “anti-maskers” for fear of lawsuits and/or violence.
This is sending mixed messages.
They can “tell” people to wear masks, social distance, and refrain from large group gatherings, but as one can see, it is falling on deaf ears.
Until our city and county leaders choose action over words, the cases here in Kerr County will more than likely continue to rise, putting our most vulnerable at risk as well as the remaining citizens.
Kimberlee Keller, Kerrville
