The Tivy track and field team participated in the District 25-5A and 26-5A Area track meet held at Eastview High School in Georgetown on Wednesday, April 14.
Millie Howerton finished in fifth place with a time of 16.09 seconds in the girls 100-meter hurdles. She also placed fifth in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.31 seconds.
The girls 4x400-meter relay team of Jamie Jackson, Howerton, Makayla Foster and Karlyn Dyal, finished in seventh place with a time of 4:10.29.
Shayla Slaughter finished in sixth place in the shot put with a distance of 32-04.75. She finished fifth in the discus throw with a toss of 100-08.50.
For the boys, Dalton Hanus finished in third place in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 50.93 seconds.
Ethan Wrase won the boys 800-meter run with a score of 1:58.73.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team finished in sixth place with a time of 43.48 seconds. Fisher Middleton, Zach Donaldson, Hanus and Ronald Hannemann were the members of the relay team.
Hanus, Hannemann, Hayden Poe and Wrase, ran the 4x400-meter relay, finishing in fifth place, with a time of 3:28.18.
Caleb Fineske took sixth place honors in the boys long jump with a distance of 20-11.25.
Luke Johnston finished in sixth place in the triple jump with a score of 42-00.75.
In team rankings, the Tivy girls finished in 14th place with a total of seven points. The Tivy boys finished in 10th place with a total of 24 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.