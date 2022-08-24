A very tropical air mass is in place across the Hill Country for the remainder of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast during the day. Brief heavy downpours, wind gusts to 45 mph and localized flooding is possible underneath the stronger thunderstorms that develop on Thursday.
Periodic rain opportunities exist through next week with temperatures running a little below average for a change.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Thursday across the Hill Country. The odds favor another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.
Heavy downpours and localized flooding may occur near the stronger storms that develop across the area.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s. Northeast winds average 5 to 15 mph, except gusting up to 45 mph near localized thunderstorm activity.
Heaviest rainfall totals are expected south of Kerrville, but the entire area is at risk for showers and thunderstorms during the day.
VERY HUMID THURSDAY NIGHT
The humidity values remain high across the Hill Country on Thursday night. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Rain coverage should taper off after sunset, although a few storms remain possible.
Lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds become light and variable during the overnight hours.
A LITTLE HOTTER ON FRIDAY
A mixture of clouds and sunshine is expected Friday. Rain chances are lower, but isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs top out around 90 degrees.
Winds become east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible in thunderstorms that pop up.
AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WEEKEND
A few showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening due to daytime heating over the weekend.
Daytime highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will range from 90 to 95 degrees due to humidity.
If storms move across your area, brief heavy downpours, wind gusts to 45 mph and frequent lightning is possible.
