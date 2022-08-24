Thursday forecast
NOAA-WPC

A very tropical air mass is in place across the Hill Country for the remainder of the week.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast during the day. Brief heavy downpours, wind gusts to 45 mph and localized flooding is possible underneath the stronger thunderstorms that develop on Thursday.

Periodic rain opportunities exist through next week with temperatures running a little below average for a change.

