Republican incumbent Chip Roy got some major help from the Hill Country on Tuesday night to retain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Roy, who represents District 21, which includes Kerr County and much of the Hill Country, needed a big surge of votes from those outside of Austin and San Antonio, which is included in the district.
It was a race that Democrats had targeted to flip, but Roy’s popularity in the heavily conservative Hill Country may have helped him seal a victory.
Early in the night, Roy trailed Democratic challenger Wendy Davis, but as the returns started flowing in from Kerr County and others, it painted another picture.
In Kerr County, a stronghold for Roy, he received more than 75% of the vote against Davis.
Roy has been a frequent visitor to Kerrville and has raised significant funding from those here.
This would be a second term for Roy, a former federal prosecutor.
Earlier this year, Roy made headlines by calling on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to resign from his position after several of his aides said Paxton had broken the law.
Roy is considered one of the more conservative members of the House of Representatives.
