Even though Hurricane Delta remains well to our south and east Thursday, we will experience subtle weather changes today in terms of wind direction and cloud cover.
There is high model uncertainty regarding the total amount of cloud cover we will see Friday, but I do anticipate high clouds the very least.
Today, skies remain partly sunny and it will heat up quickly with highs in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.
We may see high clouds increasing from the southeast during the afternoon and evening hours.
Humidity values drop to between 30 and 40 percent this afternoon.
Im not expecting any precipitation locally Thursday.
East winds average 5 to 10 mph becoming north overnight tonight.
Overnight lows have been cooler than expected the past few nights, but clouds could keep us warmer with lows between 60 and 65 degrees.
A few 50's remain possible if skies remain clear.
Look for more clouds and I will mention a slim chance of rain east of Kerrville Friday.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 80's Friday.
