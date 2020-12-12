The Texas Department of State Health Services said a Kerr County resident died on Dec. 9 from the coronavirus — the county's 46th death.
The death toll is a provisional estimate compiled by The Kerrville Daily Times based on data from Peterson Health, DSHS, Texas Health and Human Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs — none of which have the same reporting standards. DSHS puts the death toll at 29 — not counting two recent deaths from Peterson Health. In turn, Peterson Health doesn't always recognize deaths reported by DSHS. Neither the county and Peterson have recognized 11 deaths at Kerrville-area nursing homes and four deaths at the Kerrville Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
December has already been particularly deadly with seven deaths. The data from the state is often delayed up to 10 days. Most of the deaths reported by the DSHS have occurred at hospitals and care centers in the San Antonio area.
Data released Monday, along with data compiled by Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas, shows the virus is far more widespread in the county than previously reported with now more than 1,700 cases — 500 more than Peterson Health has confirmed.
On Saturday, Texas had more than 13,000 new cases reported, while the state reported 235 new deaths. Hospitalizations ticked up to more than 9,100 people. In the San Antonio region of DSHS, which includes Kerrville, more than 800 people were hospitalized with the virus.
