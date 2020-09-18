While most areas remain dry Friday evening, there is a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through midnight tonight.
If activity develops, a brief downpour and occasional lightning strikes are possible. Precipitation, if any, should remain light.
For the rest of us, skies remain fair to partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60's. North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
Scattered clouds start the day off Saturday. It becomes mostly sunny with pleasant highs in the lower to middle 80's. North-northeast winds average 10 to 15 mph during the day.
Clear skies are in the forecast Saturday night with cool overnight lows in the lower to middle 50's. North winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds increase Sunday and models introduce a slight chance of showers and storms again with highs between 80 and 83 degrees.
The humidity levels increase Sunday night with increasing clouds and lows in the middle to upper 60's with a chance of rain.
A tropical system in the Gulf could bring us higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday, but multiple models disagree on where this system ends up.
Stay tuned.
