Mostly cloudy skies with fog in the morning; Humid afternoon Dec 2, 2021 Dense fog may reduce visibility to less than one mile early Friday morning. Fog may continue through the lunch hour in a few locations.Skies become partly sunny during the day with highs in the upper 70's to near 80 degrees.South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the midday hours. Humidity values make it feel more like spring. Low clouds and fog overspread the region late Friday night and Saturday morning.A few light showers and areas of drizzle are also possible. Lows end up between 55 and 60 degrees across most of the local area.HEALTHY COLD FRONT LATE SUNDAY INTO MONDAYModels are showing a fairly strong cold front moving across the area late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.The strength of this front has been stronger than earlier advertised. It will turn breezy and colder by Monday morning and highs in the 60's are expected by Monday afternoon. 