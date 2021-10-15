INGRAM — The Ingram Tom Moore Warriors dropped their Homecoming game in a hard-fought battle against the Bangs Dragons, 43-21.
With a lively homecoming crowd in attendance, the Warriors got off to a slow start, falling behind 14-0 to the Dragons early in the first quarter. Toward the end of the first quarter, the Warriors responded with a kickoff return touchdown from Ashton Cross to cut the lead to 14-7.
The Dragons used Guy Powell and their running game to extend their lead to 28-7 in the second quarter.
The Warriors would answer again with a touchdown pass from Aiden Rendon to Kye Hightower to cut the Dragon’s lead to 28-14.
However, the Warriors could not find a stop on defense before halftime, and the Dragons took a 35-14 lead into the locker rooms.
The third quarter had all sorts of excitement. Down 35-14, the Warriors got another touchdown from running back Cross to keep the up-and-down game going.
Next, the Warriors were able to recover an onside kick to retain offensive possession. All of a sudden, the Warriors held all the momentum in the building. However, the Ingram offense could not capitalize, and they turned it over on downs.
In a back-and-forth third quarter, the Bangs Dragons survived each momentum swing, which included an onside kick and a fumble recovery by the Warriors defense.
When asked about the game, Coach Tate DeMasco attributed the Warriors loss to the slow start.
“I was disappointed on the way we came out, but happy with the way we played in the second half,” DeMasco said.
The Warriors certainly looked like a different team in the second half, playing with tenacity and grit.
UP NEXT
The Ingram Warriors go on the road next week to face off against Ballinger. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
