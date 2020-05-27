Seventeen Kerr County residents are among at least 56,560 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Most of the local residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 22,446 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 229 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,536 people had died from the disease in Texas and 943,239 had been tested. An estimated 36,375 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 384,902 people have recovered from the disease, 1,681,418 have been infected and 98,929 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 14,907,041 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 5,614,458 had been infected since the pandemic began, 350,958 had died, and 2,307,901 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
NEARBY COUNTIES
Gillespie
5
Kendall
24
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
6
Medina
67
Blanco
8
Mason
31
Llano
3
Texas recommends people bring their own hand sanitizer to vote this summer
With voting in the primary runoff election starting next month in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas secretary of state on Tuesday issued “minimum recommended health protocols” for elections, including a suggestion that voters bring their own hand sanitizer to the polls and that they "may want to consider" voting curbside if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
In an eight-page document, Secretary of State Ruth Hughs laid out checklists for voters and election workers that range from self-screening for symptoms to increased sanitation of voting equipment — none of which are binding and many of which were already being considered by local election officials planning for the first statewide election during the coronavirus pandemic.
In its recommendations, the state said voters should consider wearing cloth face masks, bringing their own marking devices — like pencils with erasers or styluses — and using curbside voting if they have a cough, fever, shortness of breath or other symptoms associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Voters in Texas have long had the option of having a ballot brought to them outside their polling place if "a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place without personal assistance or likelihood of injuring the voter's health."
The state instructed local election officials to place markings on the floor to facilitate social distancing and to keep at least 6 feet between voting stations. Election officials should also consider having all employees wear masks, the secretary of state said.
The recommendations are meant to serve as a baseline, and county officials can adopt additional protocols. Early voting for the July primary runoff starts June 29.
For weeks, local election officials across the state have been parsing through ideas on how to safely host voters. They’ve been rethinking contact during a process that requires close proximity to check voters in and the repeated use of shared voting machines. They’ve also been stocking up on — or scrambling to secure — new additions to their long lists of election equipment, including sanitation supplies, protective gear and plastic shields like those now common at grocery store registers.
Water parks, food court dining areas added to Texas’ latest wave of reopenings
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Tuesday announcing additional services and activities that can resume under his second wave of reopenings, allowing food courts in shopping malls to reopen immediately and giving the green light for water parks to begin operations with limited capacity starting Friday.
Recreational sports programs for adults can restart Sunday, though games and similar competitions may not recommence until June 15. Abbott also permitted driver education programs to resume operations immediately.
For food court dining areas that choose to reopen, Abbott is encouraging malls to designate one or more people who are responsible for enforcing social distancing and ensuring tables are cleaned and disinfected between uses.
His announcement comes nearly a week after he unveiled his second wave of reopenings designed to kickstart the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, child care facilities, as well as bars at 25% capacity, were given the green light to reopen.
While indoor and outdoor pools can operate at 25% occupancy, the governor’s previous directives have specifically said people should continue to avoid interactive amusement venues like water parks. Abbott was facing pressure, however, from a Houston-area water park that initially said last week that it would defy Abbott’s orders and reopen Saturday for Memorial Day weekend. Asked about that last week, Abbott told an Austin television station that his office was talking with operators to make sure they complied.
Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference on coronavirus in Amarillo at 2 p.m.
Roughly three weeks after state and federal teams descended on the Panhandle to address the explosion of new coronavirus cases tied to local meatpacking plants, Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update from the region. Local officials and leaders are expected to join Abbott in Amarillo for the update.
The state recorded more than 700 new cases of coronavirus on May 16 after targeted testing at meatpacking plants in the area. The state's "surge response teams," which include health officials, emergency response workers and the National Guard, aimed to provide more personal protective equipment and testing supplies, and they worked with local officials to put in place additional standards to contain the outbreak.
Watch Wednesday's news conference live starting at 2 p.m. Central time, courtesy of KXAS-TV.
U.S. representatives from Texas criticize federal contract given to San Antonio events company
Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro has asked for an investigation into CRE8AD8’s contract for a food relief program during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett said the contract should be canceled.
Those calls come after the Express-News reported that the event planner who owns the company “boasted about clients who say they’ve never worked with him, cited unearned professional credentials and touted business affiliations that can’t be verified.”
Analysis: Rising property values — and taxes — during an economic slump
Texans can now eat in shopping mall food courts, go bowling, drink in bars, eat in restaurants, watch rodeos, get their hair fixed — and get steaming mad about their property taxes.
One of those activities was never interrupted. But between the pandemic and the economic slump, property owners’ annual anguish over property appraisals and taxes has shifted.
Local governments that rely heavily on property taxes to pay for everything from public schools to police to parks are squeezed — but so are their taxpayers.
For many Texas property owners, this year’s appraisals seem to be coming from another time and place. They are, in a way: The values on the books for this year’s taxes don’t reflect the pandemic, diving oil prices, or sagging state and national economies.
This year’s taxes are supposed to be based on commercial, industrial and residential property values at the beginning of the year. In some places hit hard during the last two or three months, those values were higher then than they are today. Even if they’re not, it can be jarring to see a rising value at the same time that one in eight working Texans is unemployed.
Pleas for help are falling short.
Gov. Greg Abbott won’t freeze property values because of the pandemic, and the attorney general said, in a nonbinding opinion this year, that local appraisers cannot refuse to hear property value protest hearings in person instead of hearings online. Values have risen in what was a booming real estate market in parts of Texas. The appraisals are in. People who think those values are too high are protesting, a process that runs into July. And the local governments that base their budgets partly on the results are trying to figure out how to pay for the things they’re already doing.
Some, like Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, asked the state to freeze this year’s appraisals at last year’s levels (as did others across the state). “Texans need the government to get out of the way of a robust economic recovery, and sending taxpayers a bigger bill does the opposite,” he wrote.
Abbott declined. The governor doesn’t have much to do with it anyway; Henry and local officials like him control property taxes. They can’t freeze values, but they set the tax rates that determine the size of everyone’s property tax bills.
Appraised values are only part of what makes your property taxes rise and fall; the biggest step is the next one, when local governments set their property tax rates. Your tax bill is the value multiplied by the rate. The value, ideally, is an accurate estimate of what a property is worth. The rate has more to do with how much money the government is trying to raise. It’s possible, even when values drop, for tax rates to rise enough to increase property tax bills.
And in an economic environment where another big piece of local and state government income — sales taxes — is diving, those local governments are in a financial squeeze.
Sales taxes are sliding with the economy, but they amount to only a fraction of local government revenue; property taxes make up the lion’s share. According to the state comptroller, local governments raised about $1 in sales taxes for every $7 in property taxes in 2018. And school districts were the biggest dependents, gathering almost 55% of all property taxes collected.
Few are shedding tears for them, but some of those governments are looking for ways to make up their lost revenue and looking at their current budgets to see what they would cut if the money isn’t available.
Property taxes can’t go up too much without voter approval; just how much is too much is a matter of legal debate. Under normal circumstances, a new Texas law says a city can’t raise property taxes more than 3.5% without voter approval, but in disasters, that trigger rises to 8%.
Texas A&M using CARES Act funds for student grants
Texas A&M University has begun deploying funds that the school secured through the CARES Act, a multitrillion-dollar piece of legislation Congress passed this spring.
A&M is dispensing grants to students who are using the money to mitigate the disruption incurred from a shutdown of their places of employment or a mid-school-year relocation, according to Joe Pettibon, the school's vice president for enrollment and academic services.
"The biggest needs we see are paying rent and paying [for] food," he said in an interview with The Texas Tribune. Some of the hardest-hit students are the ones who worked in the service industry, he added. "They had to essentially stop working."
Texas A&M is also using CARES funding to offset some of the school's own expenses.
More than 26,000 workers in Texas' oil and gas industry lost jobs in April
More than 26,000 employees working in the Texas oil and gas industry lost their jobs in April as the coronavirus outbreak has shuttered global oil demand, the Houston Chronicle first reported.
Workers out in the field — including drilling rig operators and equipment manufacturers — were affected most, with the oilfield service sector accounting for more than 22,000 of the industry’s jobs lost in April, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
The loss of jobs and revenues have hurt the oil and gas industry, but the losses will be felt across the state. Many local budgets, as well as the state budget, receive various sources of funding from oil and gas taxes. As a result, residents are likely to feel the effects. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen have already ordered state agencies to cut budgets by 5%.
Baylor Scott & White Health to lay off 1,200 workers
Baylor Scott & White Health plans to lay off about 1,200 employees, furlough an unspecified number of workers and cut the pay of about 300 senior leaders, The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday.
The extensive nonprofit hospital system spent $85 million on supplies and modifications in anticipation of a surge of COVID-19 patients. But with the state suspension of elective surgeries for several weeks and a lower number of positive coronavirus cases than expected, hospitals in the system have experienced a steep decline in patients.
System CEO Jim Hinton said in a video to employers that the drop in patients ranged between 50% and 90%, the News reported.
The financial devastation of the pandemic has ripped through the health industry across the state. More than 60% of Texas physicians have taken pay cuts since the start of the pandemic, according to a Texas Medical Association survey.
In the Baylor hospital system, most front-line workers won’t be affected by the layoffs, Hinton said. Workers being laid off will be notified this week and paid through June 7.
Overnight camping to resume at Texas state parks
State parks will start accepting a limited number of reservations Wednesday for overnight camping, according to a Tuesday news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Campers can reserve spots with arrival dates between June 1 and Sept. 7, with limitations based on individual parks. All guests need to make overnight reservations in advance, either online or by calling.
“Our careful and deliberate approach to phasing in the reopening has served our visitors, volunteers, and staff well as we have continued our emphasis on the safety of everyone in the parks,” said Carter Smith, the department’s executive director. “Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites.”
The department encourages campers to bring hand sanitizer and face masks when visiting state parks, and social distancing recommendations are still in effect, according to the release. Equipment rentals and interactive programs will remain closed at state parks.
Texas GOP would welcome Republican National Convention if moved from North Carolina
Texas Republican Party Chair James Dickey said Monday that the state would gladly host the Republican National Convention in August if North Carolina can’t guarantee full occupancy, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
“Texas would welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention,” Dickey told the American-Statesman. “Until then, based upon Gov. Abbott’s progress in opening Texas, we are on track for our state convention as planned in person in Houston in July.”
The response comes after President Donald Trump threatened in a series of tweets Monday morning to pull the convention from North Carolina if the state refuses to guarantee it will be open come August. In the event North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper can’t ensure that, Trump tweeted that the party will seek out other states to host. As scheduled, the convention will take place from Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Vice President Mike Pence said in a Fox News interview Monday that Texas, Florida and Georgia are among the states the Republican Party would consider if North Carolina doesn’t remain an option.
“These national conventions literally take many months to organize and prepare,” Pence said. “The president is absolutely intent on ensuring, as we see our nation continue to make steady progress on putting the coronavirus epidemic in the past, that come this August, we’ll be able to come together in a safe and responsible venue.”
Local school districts receive CARES funding
The Texas Education Agency is distributing portions of federal funds to local school districts to help make up for COVID-19 losses through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The emergency relief fund is through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, the same legislation that provided $1,200 stimulus payments to most households. A minimum of 90 percent of the grant to TEA will be allocated to local education agencies that received Title I, Part A funding in the 2019-20 academic year.
Title I, Part A provides financial assistance to local educational agencies and schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The funds are not extra money gained, but federal relief to avoid any reductions to the district’s budgets caused by campus closures, student absences and other expenses. Local school districts are using the money to help offset unexpected expenses this school year as well as prepare for next year.
ANGLETON ISD
Following a statewide meeting Tuesday morning, there is some confusion on how the district can use its $861,063 allocation, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“We’re not supposed to get final guidance on what this money is, and how we are supposed to use it, probably not for another week or so,” Edwards said. “That being said, any amount of money given to us will have to be put toward money spent during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Any grant money from TEA will have to be used toward cleaning, transportation, food and classroom changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m thinking that we are going to hire custodians and cleaning supplies to keep the place as clean as possible, for example,” Edwards said. “Also, the extra money will be spent in transportation, food service and curriculum instructionaries, as we think that if they cut class sizes to say where kids need to be 6 feet apart, then we will need to hire extra teachers to cover that difference.”
Until guidance is released next week from TEA, Edwards said, the district is unsure of how to move forward.
“Regardless of how much the TEA or the state is giving us extra, we’re going to have to find some more money to cover these things,” Edwards said. “We have been working on a budget over the last few weeks and we will present that budget to the community in a way that will not raise taxes for our community and we are in the process of tightening our belts in order to make that happen.”
The district also has savings expenditures to cover that difference, Edwards said.
“Regardless, this budget increase will not be passed to the taxpayers,” Edwards said.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA
The reimbursement of $377,648 was “very much appreciated,” Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
With the purchase of 500 Chromebooks at $120,000, the board is elated to pay that off in full, Galloway said.
“We ordered additional Chromebooks for the upcoming school year,” Galloway said. “It will be nice to have the funds to take care of that.”
Since the district is in a financial audit due to construction of the sixth-grade wing of West Brazos Junior High, the superintendent said the board would further discuss areas where the funding could assist.
“We have talked but we need to figure it out,” Galloway said. “We will sit down next week and get started on that.”
SWEENY ISD
The money from the CARES Act will allow Sweeny ISD to continue as planned without having to trim its budget, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
“It allows us to continue our services to our students and retain our staff,” Hill said. “We would’ve had to make adjustments otherwise.”
The reimbursement of $354,837 also will allow the district to prepare for budget season.
“We use this to make up losses and prevent any funding reduction,” Hill said. “We will carry forward with our budget and plan and continue with a conservative budget.”
Hill added the board would continue applying for COVID relief grants and reimbursements.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Brazosport ISD will use its almost $2 million allocation to prevent funding reduction to their general fund, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said.
“It’s important for our community to know that those dollars will be supplemental. It’s not new money. It’s money we were expecting to see,” Kelley said.
Kelley added the funding was intended to cover money lost due to COVID-19.
“There will be learning gaps we would have to address for next school year,” Kelley said. “It’s helping us fill our budget.”
Brazosport ISD prepares for a “cautious” budget heading into 2021, Kelley said.
The district will also apply for the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund grant, Kelley said.
DAMON ISD
Damon ISD will put its $71,835 toward buying personal protective equipment it will need for the next school session, Superintendent David Hayward said.
“Right now, there is still a shortage on everything for PPE,” Hayward said. “We have things on back order.”
Because is lacks PPE, the school has avoided any in-person events, closing off the campus entirely, Hayward said.
“We will continue summer school remotely in order to continue to meet the needs of students who haven’t meet needs,” Hayward said. “Summer school starts next week, and we will continue to carry on with summer school until expectations are met.”
The district still needs to spend time analyzing how we are going to use their funds.
“We are a little different than other school districts, as other schools have different positions to work on this, but here, that’s all me,” Hayward said.
DANBURY ISD
Danbury ISD is expected to receive $39,724. The district intends to use the federal funds to improve distance learning technology for its students, Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said.
Care facilities’ test results expected soon
ANGLETON — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta is hopeful test results from nursing homes across the county bring good news.
“We should see the results in the next day or two,” Sebesta said. “I hope for few or no positive cases.”
A Windsong Care Center added to the county’s nursing home infection total with a positive test returned Tuesday, one of 10 announced by the county. Pearland residents were women in their 30s, 60s and 40s and a man in his 50s were among the new infections.
The Pearland facility has had 58 residents contract the new coronavirus, one of whom died. The employee became the eighth Windsong worker to test positive, according to county officials.
Alvin had four new cases among its residents, including a boy and girl in their teens, a boy younger than 10 and a woman in her 20s.
A Lake Jackson woman in her 20s and a Manvel man in his 30s also tested positive for COVID-19.
The county was free of positive cases inside the area’s Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons for the fourth consecutive day. Sebesta wouldn’t say if that meant the virus was in containment.
“With the lack of communication with TDCJ, there is no indication,” Sebesta said. “I don’t know how much testing they are doing. I have no clue what happens beyond those walls.”
County officials reported 17 people had recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.
The county now has 853 positive cases with 387 remaining active and 447 who recovered. Seven people are classified as probable cases and 12 people have died from COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Del Rio records 15th, 16th and 17th COVID-19 positives
The city of Del Rio and Val Verde County recorded the 15th and 16th cases of the novel coronavirus disease over the Memorial Day weekend, and the 17th case was announced Tuesday.
“The first new case (case 15) is attributed to domestic travel and the second case (case 16) is considered to be community spread related, however the second case is almost certainly a direct result of the first,” an announcement by the city of Del Rio issued on Sunday states.
Both patients remained under quarantine, according to the announcement.
Midday on Tuesday, the 17th case was recorded for the city and county. This case is also considered to be community spread related, per a release by the city of Del Rio.
Out of the previous cases, the 14th patient remains under quarantine while the other 13 have recovered.
Both the city and county recorded the first case on Mar. 24, 2020.
City officials reiterated it is imperative for the community to remain home if they are able to do so, and practice social distancing and all guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease and Control Prevention, and the Texas Department of Health Services.
“If you feel you have been exposed or have any of the following signs and symptoms of the virus, they are advised to contact Val Verde Regional Medical Center Nurse Advice Line at 844 432 5391, with any questions. Listen to the entire message and if you have not been answered, stay on the line to speak with a live nurse.”
Signs and symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the novel coronavirus.
DPS offices to reopen in phases
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced it will begin reopening driver license offices soon by appointment only and with limited services.
The reopening of DL offices will happen in a phased approach, in order to allow DPS to keep customers and staff as safe as possible, while also adhering to new safety guidelines and social distancing practices in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Offices in DPS’s North region, which includes Cooke County, will reopen with limited services beginning June 3, according to a DPS press release. Customers can begin scheduling appointments in the region at 1 p.m. May 29. As appointments become available throughout the phased reopening plan, customers will be able to book appointments through the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/.
Once customers schedule their appointment, they’ll receive a confirmation email to bring with them to their appointment. Upon arrival at the DL office, customers can check in with their smart device or by using the kiosk inside the office. Due to social distancing requirements related to COVID-19, DPS is asking customers to wait in their car after checking in. Customers will receive a text message when it’s time to come inside to complete their transaction.
Anyone taking a driving test will be required to wear a face covering and everyone will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Those who don’t pass a screening may be asked to reschedule their appointment. No cash payments will be accepted; customers will have to pay with a credit card, check or money order, according to the release.
As a reminder, the extension of the expiration of Texas DL/CDL/ID/Election Identification Certificate cards remains in effect. This means that all Texas DL/CDL/ID/EIC cards that expired on or after March 13 fall under the period that encompasses the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues public notice that the extension period has been lifted and all normal operations have resumed.
As of Tuesday, May 26, that 60-day period had not begun. Since the extension is still active, appointments for renewals will not be available until further notice, the release stated.
