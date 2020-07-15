On the deadliest day for Texas since the coronavirus pandemic started, there was little evidence the virus was slowing down its spread as 10,791 new cases were reported by public health officials.
In Kerr County, there were an additional nine cases, driving the area’s total to 273 cases, which does not include 11 veterans and three employees from the Kerrville Veterans Hospital. Peterson Regional Medical Center said it had six people hospitalized with the virus. It also remains unclear how many Kerr County residents have been hospitalized in the San Antonio area.
Kerr County currently has 186 active cases, not including those hospitalized veterans at the Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio.
The virus also continues to have a deep impact on grocery store workers and H-E-B reported another Kerrville employee tested positive for the virus. The employee, who works at the Main Street store, was last at work on July 4. H-E-B said the store has been deep cleaned and employees were notified of the positive test.
On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 110 new deaths from the virus. This is the second time the state has surpassed the 100 death mark in a day. Wednesday’s total was also another record and that led Gov. Greg Abbott to urge people to consider wearing a face mask in order to prevent the spread.
“If we were two shut down for two weeks, as some people are asking, once we open back up you would then see things begin to spread again,” Abbott told Houston television station KTRK on Wednesday. “Until there are medications to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there is only one thing that can slow the spread and that is by people adopting the use of wearing a face guard of some sort whenever they go out.”
Since June 1, more than 1,700 people have died from the virus, according to state statistics. After hitting a one-day high for hospitalizations, the state’s number fell slight but still rest at 10,741 people hospitalized, including more than 1,500 in the San Antonio region, which includes Kerr County.
