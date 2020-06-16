A repeat drunk driver was among four people accused of DWI in the last few days.
The driver, Tammie Lynn Galloway-Gardner, was arrested by a Kerrville police officer today on suspicion of committing her sixth DWI. It's her second DWI arrest in the last three months.
No details of this arrest were immediately available, but in the previous case, she was jailed March 27 after a police officer reported she failed a field sobriety test and had been driving a truck drunk with an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. The officer had been dispatched following a report of an erratic driver on Broadway.
Galloway-Gardner was convicted of DWI in 2003, 1993 and twice in 1989, according to police.
Court records and a call to the District Clerk’s Office indicated Galloway-Gardner hadn’t been charged in the March 27 incident as of Tuesday. If she’s charged in that case and in today's case, the two charges would be felonies. A DWI committed by someone with two or more drunk-driving convictions is a felony in the state of Texas punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Galloway-Gardner's bond hadn't been set as of this writing.
Others arrested include:
Jonathon Antonio Ortega, born in 1994, arrested June 16 by a KPD officer. His bond hadn’t been set as of Tuesday.
Jamie Melendez, born in 1997, arrested June 14 by a KPD officer. He was released the same day on a $1,500 bond.
Erin Patricia Mireless, born in 1964, arrested June 13 by a KPD officer. She was released the next day on a $1,000 bond.
