The exhaustive schedule for Ingram Tom Moore High School continued on Saturday when the Warriors made a road trip to Hondo.
In fact, the Warriors were met with a ferocious opponent that pushed Ingram to four sets. After a long first set win, Ingram lost in the second set but then recovered to win the next two.
Set scores were 27-25, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-16.
Ingram coach Tony Vela Jr. said it was his team’s defense the proved to be the difference. The Warriors had 72 digs against Hondo. That, in turn, helped spark Makenna Gelsone to have 20 setting assists on the night.
Anna Crittenden turned in another huge night with 14 kills and five blocks. Karli Bonam had eight kills and five blocks.
Gelsone had seven kills and a team-high 17 digs.
Ingram returns to action today when it plays host to Jourdanton at 6 p.m.
The Warriors are now 9-0 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.