Ingram is off to a fast start in 2020, on Aug. 21 the Warriors swept visiting Florence 25-21, 25-16 and 25-14. 

The exhaustive schedule for Ingram Tom Moore High School continued on Saturday when the Warriors made a road trip to Hondo.

In fact, the Warriors were met with a ferocious opponent that pushed Ingram to four sets. After a long first set win, Ingram lost in the second set but then recovered to win the next two. 

Set scores were 27-25, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-16.

Ingram coach Tony Vela Jr. said it was his team’s defense the proved to be the difference. The Warriors had 72 digs against Hondo. That, in turn, helped spark Makenna Gelsone to have 20 setting assists on the night. 

Anna Crittenden turned in another huge night with 14 kills and five blocks. Karli Bonam  had eight kills and five blocks.

Gelsone had seven kills and a team-high 17 digs.

Ingram returns to action today when it plays host to Jourdanton at 6 p.m.

The Warriors are now 9-0 on the season.

Ingram Tom Moore volleyball 2020 schedule

Date Time Opponent Result Score Link
Aug. 11 7 p.m. Harper Win 3-0 https://dailytimes.com/multimedia/video_bd97ec74-ddac-11ea-aa94-3b42b298c426.html
Aug. 14 TBD at Leakey, Utopia Win
Aug. 15 TBD at Fredericksburg, Uvalde Win
Aug. 18 4 p.m. at Poteet/Devine Win
Aug. 21 5 p.m. Florence Win 3-0
Aug. 22 Noon Hondo Win 3-1
Aug. 25 6 p.m. Jourdanton
Aug. 28 6 p.m. at Canyon Lake
Aug. 29 2 p.m. Carrizo Springs
Sept. 1 6:15 p.m. at Fredericksburg
Sept. 4 6:15 p.m. Johnson City
Sept. 11 6:15 p.m. at Gateway
Sept. 15 6:15 p.m. at Bandera
Sept. 18 5:30 p.m. Wimberly
Sept. 25 6:15 p.m. at Comfort
Sept. 26 6:15 p.m. Llano
Sept. 29 6:15 p.m. Blanco
Oct. 2 6:15 p.m. at Lago Vista
Oct. 6 6:30 p.m. at Austin IDEA
Oct. 9 6:15 p.m. at Llano
Oct. 13 6:15 p.m. Comfort
Oct. 16 6:15 p.m. at Blanco
Oct. 20 6:15 p.m. Lago Vista
Oct. 23 6:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Ingram 3, Hondo 1

Team 1 2 3 4 5
Ingram 27 20 25 25
Hondo 25 25 18 16

