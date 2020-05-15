Concepcion Cortinas Villarreal, 95, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
She was born January 10, 1925, in Villa de Fuente, Coahuila, Mexico, to Aurelio and Ana Maria Gonzalez Cortinas. Concepcion grew up in Mexico and married the love of her life, Santos Villarreal, in 1939. She worked at the cafeteria for the Eagle Pass high school for many years. In life, she enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished her many grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio and Ana Maria Cortinas; husband, Santos Villarreal; infant daughter, Conchita Villarreal; brother, Jose Cortinas; three sisters, Herminda Hernandez, Blanca Aleman and Fidencia Trejo.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Miriam Gutierrez and sons, Hector Villarreal, Aurelio Omar Villarreal and Jaime Villarreal; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She will be missed dearly by all.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville TX 78028.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at noon. Deacon Raul Gutierrez will officiate, the service. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories, 3250 Fredericksburg Road.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
