Londin Nicole Fenner, 30, passed away in her home in League City, Texas, on February 26, 2020.
Londin was born on October 20, 1989, in Waco, Texas. She was a student at Ingram Elementary and attended high school at Our Lady of the Hills. She was a faithful camper at Camp Honey Creek, where she achieved awards and was well-known for her caring personality.
After graduating from high school, Londin pursued a career in nursing and proudly became an LVN in 2016. Although she achieved much, her greatest love and accomplishment was precious Sydney, her daughter.
Londin is remembered and loved by many. Her smile would make a day better and her laugh let people know she was present. She was a faithful friend and frequently put the needs of others before her own. She thrived on helping people and had made it her life’s work to make sure people received the attention they needed.
After becoming a nurse, she worked in doctors’ offices and hospitals, faithfully providing care for her patients. Londin was a beautiful soul, and if you had the opportunity to know or meet her, you were blessed!
Londin is survived by her daughter Sydney; parents, Steve and Gina Fenner; brother, Mark Fenner; nieces, Dolene and Bristol Fenner; grandparents, Mike and Nancy Burns and J.D and Susie Fenner; uncle, David Fenner and wife, Kimberly; and cousins, Trevor and Blayne.
A celebration of Londin’s life will take place on March 3, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville, Texas, with Pastor Pat Cummings. You are asked to join family and friends to honor and remember the life of sweet Londin.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Summer Dreams/Camp Honey Creek, P.O Box 140, Hunt, TX 78024.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
