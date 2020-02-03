Feb. 3 is the last day to register to vote in the primary election. The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas will offer the opportunity to register almost all day in the Cailloux Theater parking lot.
All are welcome to come as they are — even in pajamas — to register to vote, update current registration or learn about the upcoming primary election.
The League of Women Voters offers non-partisan information on candidates and provides the opportunity to compare candidate information for both Democratic and Republican parties in the primary election.
League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has 40 years of work focused on registering citizens to vote, educating people on candidates and issues and encouraging voting, according to a press release.
For the league's online information about voting, visit VOTE411.org or lwvhillcountrytexas.org. Email presidentlwvhc@gmail.com with questions.
The league will be in the Cailloux Theater parking lot, 910 Main St., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day for the primaries is March 3.
