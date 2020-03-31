H-E-B will launch its Favor delivery service in the Hill Country on Friday morning, including here in Kerrville, as the demand for service to homebound seniors grows during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company posted on social media that it was looking for drivers in the Kerrville area to help deliver groceries to those who need it most. Favor is a subsidiary of the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Initially, Favor has not been available in Kerr County, and H-E-B first opted to donate money to the Meals on Wheels program.
With Favor, people can download the company’s app from the Android or Apple stores, which will help those customers select the items they want to have delivered. Those include food from local restaurants and other items. A senior support line will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1-833-397-0080.
The only thing that could stall the plan for Favor is a lack of drivers, and the company is offering attractive salaries and the ability to keep tips.
Favor is actively seeking Runners in Kerrville. As contract delivery drivers, Runners choose their own hours and can earn extra income (up to $18/hr) on a flexible schedule, while receiving 100% of their tips. Those interested in becoming a Runner can visit apply.favordelivery.com.
