Weather changes expected over the weekend cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The high pressure ridge that has dominated the weather pattern for the past two weeks is pushing out of our area. A cold front sets the stage for cooler temperatures and higher rain chances Sunday through Tuesday. Unsettled weather conditions continue through Thursday of the upcoming week. HEAT CONTINUES SATURDAYHot and humid weather conditions prevail across the Hill Country during the day Saturday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front.If storms develop, they could produce heavy downpours, lightning, hail and gusty winds. A marginal severe weather risk exists late Saturday. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s.South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph. COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHTA decent cold front arrives Saturday evening. The cold front switches winds to the north and brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms with it. There is a risk for strong thunderstorms along the boundary. After midnight, cooler temperatures filter across the area.Lows end up in the lower to middle 60s. Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. MUCH COOLER SUNDAYShowers and a couple of thunderstorms are possible Sunday, especially during the morning hours.North winds and cloud cover should hold temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs.Northeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph throughout the day. ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY NIGHTIsolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Sunday night. Low temperatures drop into the middle 60s. Winds veer to the southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the evening and overnight hours. THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY MONDAYMonday resembles a pattern that is more typical for May. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.Highs remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thunderstorm risks continue across the region through Monday night. SCATTERED STORMS TUESDAYScattered showers and storms remain possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather Cold Front Thunderstorm Meteorology Shower Wind Temperature Rain Cary Burgess Author email Follow Cary Burgess Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Medical Directory 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Upcoming Events May 23 Heart O' The Hills Lions Club Mon, May 23, 2022 CDT May 24 Grief Support Group Tue, May 24, 2022 May 25 A Course in Miracles Wed, May 25, 2022 CDT May 25 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, May 25, 2022 CDT TRENDING NOW Estate homes planned east of Kerrville Former owner of seized dogs loses court case to keep 1 Woman injured in rollover on interstate Man accused of assaults, meth possession Judge vacates prior order on Rita’s Tacos ownership Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.