Weekend forecast
NWS

The high pressure ridge that has dominated the weather pattern for the past two weeks is pushing out of our area.  

A cold front sets the stage for cooler temperatures and higher rain chances Sunday through Tuesday. Unsettled weather conditions continue through Thursday of the upcoming week.

 

HEAT CONTINUES SATURDAY

Hot and humid weather conditions prevail across the Hill Country during the day Saturday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front.

If storms develop, they could produce heavy downpours, lightning, hail and gusty winds. A marginal severe weather risk exists late Saturday. 

Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s.

South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.

 

COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT

A decent cold front arrives Saturday evening. The cold front switches winds to the north and brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms with it. 

There is a risk for strong thunderstorms along the boundary. After midnight, cooler temperatures filter across the area.

Lows end up in the lower to middle 60s. Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible overnight.

 

MUCH COOLER SUNDAY

Showers and a couple of thunderstorms are possible Sunday, especially during the morning hours.

North winds and cloud cover should hold temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs.

Northeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.

 

ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Sunday night.  

Low temperatures drop into the middle 60s.  

Winds veer to the southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the evening and overnight hours.

 

THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY MONDAY

Monday resembles a pattern that is more typical for May. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.

Highs remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s.  

Thunderstorm risks continue across the region through Monday night.

 

SCATTERED STORMS TUESDAY

Scattered showers and storms remain possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

