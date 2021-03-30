Two Kerrville Fire Department employees and their families recently received high praise from top city officials.
Jaran Floyd was named Kerrville Fire Department's 2021 Officer of the Year, and Casey Goodman was recognized as the agency’s 2021 Firefighter of the Year.
“The city is blessed with our fire department,” said Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn just before the men were publicly honored during a March 23 council meeting at the Cailloux Theater. “If you know what they did during the winter storm recently, it really is amazing. … Our hat is off.”
Floyd distinguished himself during Winter Storm Uri in February as an acting battalion chief but, during non-disaster events, also plays a crucial role, explained Fire Chief Eric Maloney at the event.
Floyd established a 10-year equipment replacement program which, while complying with state standards, also enhances the safety of firefighters. With the program in place, each firefighter has a timeline for receiving a second set of gear, Maloney said.
“This is a major step toward reducing the exposure of fireground contaminants and therefore reduces the risk of cancer to our personnel,” Maloney said.
Floyd also greatly improved equipment inventory processes related to tracking, inspecting and repairing gear and established detailed task books for each member to log various training activities.
“These two tasks alone tremendously improved the organization and efficiency to ensure the safety of our personnel,” Maloney said.
Maloney described Floyd as having motivation, a positive attitude and as always researching ways to make improvements.
Floyd’s credentials include those of paramedic, master firefighter, fire service instructor 2, basic fire investigator and fire officer 2. He recently earned an associates degree of applied science in fire administration at Weatherford College, Maloney said. Floyd was hired as a firefighter in July 2005, promoted to driver in 2012 and to lieutenant in 2015.
In honoring Goodman, Maloney described the man as displaying leadership, dedication and commitment to his crew, shift and department. Goodman is “calm and professional, humble with a positive attitude,” “takes pride in doing the job right the first time,” is a leader in the department and always researches opportunities for improvement, Maloney said.
“He selflessly goes above and beyond” in volunteering to complete various projects and to serve on committees, Maloney added. “He’s always a team player, especially when his fellow coworkers ask him for direction, advice and support.”
Goodman was hired as a firefighter/paramedic in 2012, promoted to driver in 2015 and is credentialed in the roles of paramedic, master firefighter, fire instructor 2, driver/pumper operator, fire officer two, incident safety officer and basic aircraft rescue. He recently obtained a bachelor’s of applied science in fire and emergency services administration from Texas A&M San Antonio, Maloney said.
After the council applauded the two KFD men, Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel asked the families to stand and be recognized, and they also were applauded.
“I get texts and communications from chief (Eric) Maloney at all hours of the day and as recently as last night about a structure fire and a death,” McDaniel said. “And so, these folks live life and death everyday, and we’re so blessed to have them protecting our community, protecting us. They truly are local heroes and have incredible courage, so thank you all for what you do for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.