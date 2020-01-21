A 34-year-old Kerrville man arrested 22 times in Kerr County was due to be arraigned today on three charges: fleeing a police officer, driving without a valid license and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Joshua Ramirez Sr. was accused of fleeing the officer and having the weed in June, and driving without a valid license in August.
Since 2003, Ramirez has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to theft by check, failure to identify a fugitive, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear in court, violating probation, misdemeanor theft and unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.
In 2010, Ramirez was sentenced to a year in state jail for forging a check in 2005, a felony.
