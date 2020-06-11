K-1 — Kerr WMA; dry tributary to Bear Creek a tributary to the North Fork of the Guadalupe River; Capacity when full: 1,159,763 gallons (3.56 ac-ft); Structure completed: November 2012; Water level sensor installed: May 2015

K-2 — Robby Hurt; dry tributary to Bear Creek a tributary to the North Fork of the Guadalupe River; Capacity when full: 25,017,922 gallons (76.78 ac-ft); Structure completed: February 2014; Water level sensor and rain gauge installed: February 26, 2016

K-3 — Tony and Cynthia Arnold; dry tributary to Johnson Creek a tributary to the Guadalupe River; Capacity when full: 1,741,403 gallons (5.344 ac-ft); Structure completed: February 2015; Water level sensor and rain gauge installed: March 2, 2016

K-4 — Wildlife Partners (formerly G5 Ranch); dry tributary to Johnson Creek a tributary to the Guadalupe River; Capacity when full: 2,938,483 gallons (9.02 ac-ft); Structure completed: February 2015; No water level sensor or rain gauge installed at this location

K-5 — Texana Ranch; dry tributary to Bear Creek a tributary to the North Fork of the Guadalupe River; Capacity when full: 2,191,250 gallons (6.7247 ac-ft); Structure complete: March 2017; Water level sensor installed: May 2017

K-6 — Jack Clarke (Bar J Bar Ranch); dry tributary to Johnson Creek, a tributary to the Guadalupe River; Capacity when full: 1,952,737 gallons (5.99 ac-ft); Structure completed: March 2018; Water level sensor installed: August 2018

K-7 — CA and Sandy Martin; tributary to the South Fork of the Guadalupe River; Capacity when full: 664,165 gallons (2.04 ac-ft); Structure completed: March 2019; Water level sensor installed: May 2019