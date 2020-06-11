The Upper Guadalupe River Authority has selected a site for a new dam to help protect the local watershed.
The water sediment and control facility will consist of a concrete-capped earthen fill dam on the MacDonald Ranch, which is about 4.5 miles west of Mountain Home of Texas 41. It’s intended to intercept and detain peak flood flows, slow down floodwater pulses and keep the water in Kerr County for a longer period, said Ray Buck, UGRA general manager. It wouldn’t prevent all water from flowing downstream, but would mimic “the natural function of a healthy watershed” and offset the damage done by land development, he said.
The dam will be about 14 feet high and 175 feet long on the site is on a tributary of Johnson Creek. Contributing drainage to the area is about 1,575 acres, or 2.46 square miles, according to a letter from the project engineer to UGRA. An overflow spillway would be constructed at the top of the dam to allow overflow onto a downstream concrete splash pad that would be armored with erosion protection, and additional rock armor would be used at each abutment area, according to the engineer’s letter.
The dam would be constructed at an estimated cost of $304,000, of which UGRA would pay $274,000 from its general fund, Buck said. The landowner would pay the remaining $30,000. It would be the ninth such dam funded by the river authority. The total project cost, including construction, design engineering, environmental analysis, and field surveying, is about $340,000, according to the engineer’s letter. The project engineer is John Hewitt of Hewitt Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.