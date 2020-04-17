Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued executive orders on Friday to reopen the state that has been sidelines by the coronavirus pandemic, but the process will be gradual.
Abbott will be loosening restrictions on elective surgeries, allowing some retail stores to re-open for curbside service only. While he wants to reopen, Abbott said that won’t happen quickly, and he also said there would be more restrictions on visits to nursing homes, and keeping all schools, colleges and universities closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected or sickened more than 17,000 people in the state, and has killed 429 people. In Kerr County, four people have tested positive for the virus, including two this week.
The lifting of the ban on elective surgeries, which was designed to provide hospital capacity of coronavirus patients, has been a particular problem for hospitals, including Peterson Regional Medical Center. Many hospitals have furloughed staff because of the elective surgery ban, but Abbott was focused on putting those doctors and nurses back to work.
While Peterson Health hasn’t had furloughs, the financial toll of not performing those surgeries has been significant to many hospitals across the state.
By ending the school year, Abbott throws into question the graduation ceremonies for local high schools and Schreiner University. On Thursday, Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust said his staff was working to address the graduation issue for Tivy High School, which was scheduled for May 29.
In order to facilitate a broader reopening, Abbott said there would have to be greater testing procedures in place and isolating of those who are infected.
The lifting on the ban on elective surgeries will go into effect on April 22, whole retail stores can reopen for curbside pickup of purchases on April 24. Texas State Parks and historic sites will re-open but with some significant restrictions, including a mandate to wear face coverings or masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.