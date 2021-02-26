The Tivy Antlers traveled to San Marcos Thursday for the San Marcos ISD tournament.
Tivy is scheduled to participate in the tournament through Saturday with teams and times to be announced.
Three games have already been played through Friday.
GAME ONE
TIVY 10, VICTORIA EAST 4
Tivy defeated Victoria East 10-4 Thursday afternoon in their first game of the tournament.
Tivy overcame a 4-0 deficit at the top of the fourth to rally for the win. The team scored 10 runs in two innings to put Victoria East away.
Walker Grimes and Jack Patterson had two hits for the Antlers. Ben Butler was walked four times. Coleson Abel, Cooper Duennenberg and Grimes recorded two RBIs apiece.
Fisher Roberts pitched three innings and had 13 first-pitch strikes and three strikeouts.
Eric Tenery had seven first-pitch strikes in two innings of play.
Tenery had a WHIP of 1.50 to lead all pitchers.
GAME TWO
SAN MARCOS 11, TIVY 10
Tivy immediately played their second game of the tournament at the conclusion of game one. They jumped to a 10-3 lead over San Marcos through the top of the third inning.
San Marcos rallied in the bottom of the third and fourth innings, scoring eight runs to defeat Tivy 11-10 on the final play of the game.
Coleson Abel had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Antlers offensively.
Tanner Beck pitched 1.2 innings and had two strikeouts and five first-pitch strikes in the heartbreaking loss to San Marcos.
GAME THREE
SMITHSON VALLEY 3, TIVY 0
Tivy resumed play Friday morning, facing the Smithson Valley Rangers.
Tivy had six hits leaving all batters stranded on base.
Jack Patterson pitched four innings, giving up a run in the third and fourth innings. Patterson had six first-pitch strikes and two strikeouts on the mound.
GAME FOUR
TIVY 15, SAN ANTONIO WARREN 5
The Tivy Antlers exploded for 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning to crush San Antonio Warren 15-5 Friday evening.
Walker Grimes had three hits, and Travis White had three RBIs to pace the Antlers.
The Tivy Antlers had 17 hits as a team and only had one error during the game.
On the mound, Tanner Beck pitched two innings and had 10 first-pitch strikes and three strikeouts.
Adan Hernandez pitched 1.2 innings for the Antlers.
RECORD STANDS AT 2-2
Playing four games in two days, the Antlers end up with a record of 2-2 in the San Marcos Tournament.
Overall, Tivy is 2-3 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.