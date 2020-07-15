Dominga P. Ramirez
March 1935 - July 2020
Dominga P. Ramirez, 85, of Kerrville, TX passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was born March 17, 1935 to Mateo and Adela R. Pruneda in Kerrville, TX. She married Simon C. Ramirez on December 7, 1949. A union of 56 year, they were blessed with six children. Minga, as she preferred, was a devoted wife and stay at home mom, taking care of her home and children, ensuring her children did not leave for school without breakfast and their lunch.
She enjoyed cooking and was always finding something to clean, whistling and listening to her favorite music like Elvis, Merle Hagger and Augustine Ramirez. She always encouraged her children to make good choices and the right decisions in their lives. She enjoyed sitting and talking with her children’s friends and treated them with kindness, feeding them no matter what time of the night it was. Family, friends and good times were her comfort and joy. She enjoyed taking care of all her grandchildren, planting flowers, reading, watching the night sky and feeding the birds.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Michael P. Ramirez; grandchildren, Felicia Ramirez and Mario Ramirez, sisters, Linda Oranday (Chon) and Janie Aguero; brothers, John Pruneda (Carol) and Mateo Pruneda Jr.
She is survived by her children, Simon P. Ramirez Jr., (Gloria) of San Antonio, TX; Anthony Ramirez (Alicia) of San Antonio, TX; Suzel Vela (Arnold) of Kerrville, TX; John Carl Ramirez (Marites) of Bryan, TX; Carol Burkhart (Adrein) of Chandler, AZ; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lolo Aguero; sister-in-law, Sally Pruneda; 3 nieces and 3 nephews.
Pallbearers Anthony Ramirez, John Carl Ramirez, Jeannie Ramirez, Simon Ramirez, Connie Ramirez, Steven Gonzales.
A recitation of the Holy Rosary and visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 7PM at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028.
A funeral procession will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1PM, interment will follow to Guadalupe Cemetery with Deacon Sonny Kaufhold officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Children’s Youth Ranch or charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
