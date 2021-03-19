The Tivy Lady Antlers are in a tough stretch of their season, dropping a 14-0 contest against New Braunfels Canyon Thursday.
Nagging injuries are plaguing the Lady Antlers in various positions, especially on the pitching mound this season.
With players shuffling positions on the field, Tivy committed a total of nine errors during the game.
Gabby Watts had a good performance and went 2-for-2 at the plate producing two hits for the Lady Antlers.
Jordyn Joy returned to the pitching mound and threw 46 strikes off a total of 68 pitches. Joy struck out two batters.
Christy Medina pitched in relief for one inning, throwing 36 pitches and 15 strikes for the Lady Antlers.
