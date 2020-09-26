Tivy certainly had chances Friday night to make a dent against visiting Alamo Heights, but the Antlers learned one big lesson — you can’t make mistakes.
Faced against a team that featured a 6-foot, 4-inch freshman, Tivy needed every bit of defense to ward off a deep and talented Alamo Heights club, but it still wasn’t enough.
Tivy fell in three straight sets on Friday in the district opener for both schools.
“I think we showed that we have a really good foundation to build on,” Tivy coach Stephanie Coats said.
Coats said Tivy’s schedule isn’t going to get any easier with upcoming matches against New Braunfels Canyon and Boerne Champion in district play.
“It’s going to be the same intensity,” Coats said of those future matches. “You have to play to that level, and you have to prepare as well.”
Against Alamo Heights, Tivy showed signs of fight, but it was unforced errors that continued to plague the Antlers.
In the third set, Tivy held leads for most of the way before Alamo Heights rallied to win 25-22 and seal the match.
Ally Scheidle led Tivy offensively with eight kills, but every one of those required work against Alamo Height’s steady backrow defense.
Tyler Elkins had 11 digs for the Antlers. Scheidle added four aces. Hailey Davis and Kaylee Coffee added two blocks each for Tivy.
The Antlers return to action today with a noon matchup against visiting Medina Valley.
