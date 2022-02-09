Wednesday weather

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected across the Hill Country Wednesday.

 NWS

High pressure should keep the skies sunny across the Hill Country Wednesday.

High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 60's.  A weak cold front briefly switches winds to the north at 5 to 15 mph during the day.  No precipitation is expected.

A few high clouds are possible Wednesday night.  Low temperatures fall to between 30 and 34 degrees across most of the Hill Country.  Upper 20's are possible across low lying areas.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with highs in the upper 60's.  Light and variable winds are expected Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.