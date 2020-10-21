For the first time since July 10, Peterson Health reported its third consecutive day of double-digit cases of coronavirus, including three at Schreiner University for the first time in eight weeks.
Peterson reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and eight people are hospitalized with the virus, including two in the intensive care unit. The virus is starting to emerge more widespread across the county and has impacted schools, nursing homes and small businesses.
On Wednesday, Center Point High School announced the cancellation of the remainder of its volleyball season due to coronavirus quarantine, while its football team has already had to forfeit their game this week with Johnson City.
Schreiner University had successfully kept the virus off its campus for eight weeks until three positive cases were returned from Peterson on Wednesday.
“Though we were hoping for another week of all negative tests, the low number of positive tests is still relatively good news,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president, in a statement to the campus. “The individuals testing positive are being isolated, and our contact tracing process has begun its work to determine who else will move into isolation.”
The new cases this week has driven the total number of positive people to 33 — although the number is far higher. This also comes after Kerr County moved to remove a disaster declaration related to coronavirus.
McCormick said the recent wave of cases is an important reminder that people need to take precautions — a sentiment that was echoed on Tuesday by Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas.
“This should serve as a reminder to all of us that we have a long way to go before we are on the other side of this virus,” McCormick said. “Wear your mask; maintain social distance; and wash your hands frequently.”
There are currently more than 100 active cases of the virus in the community — many of them in an unnamed nursing home. Both county and Peterson officials have declined to say which facility has suffered from the outbreak.
In a follow-up call to the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs about the number of cases or fatalities related to COVID-19 at the Kerrville Veteran's Affairs Hospital, a San Antonio-based spokeswoman responded by referring us to the V.A.'s website, which tracks cases and fatalities at major institutions, but not smaller regional hospitals.
At one time there were as many as 14 people, most veterans in the memory care unit in Kerrville, were infected with COVID-19.
The San Antonio-based Audie Murphy Medical Center treated many of those Kerrville patients. The V.A. would not confirm if anyone died or how many people have actually tested positive for the virus in Kerrville.
When asked if there had been as many as 14 deaths at the Kerrville hospital, the V.A. spokeswoman said that was inaccurate but declined to answer if there were any COVID-19 deaths — citing privacy concerns.
There have been 77 deaths of patients at Audie Murphy.
