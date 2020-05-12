Liz Twiss’s eyes welled with tears when she emerged from her house on April 21 and noticed a line of 12 vehicles slowly moving past her house.
There was a reason why the Tivy senior became so emotional — she knew why the cars were there. She felt joy, shock and a little bit of sadness — all at once.
Twiss’s three senior softball teammates (Lexi Callcott, Paige Melcher and Amanda Denais) experienced similar reactions when the caravan later passed by their homes. It was supposed to be their senior night. They were supposed to be hosting arch rival Boerne Champion, possibly fighting for a potential playoff berth.
Instead, the four seniors won’t ever play again in high school. On Friday, the UIL announced it was canceling all spring athletics. Tivy coach Megan Aragones, though, didn’t want her seniors’ careers to end on such a sour note, so she decided to surprise her four seniors by organizing a drive-by parade. She notified the seniors’ parents of her plan. Then, she texted the senior’s teammates, former players, and the four seniors’ closest friends, asking them all to participate.
All those people were more than willing to partake in the parade.
They honked car horns and showcased supportive posters as they cruised past the seniors’ homes. The caravan reminded the seniors of the best parts of their high school careers, of all the friendships they have built in the last four years.
“I cried,” Melcher said. “It’s been a hard thing to accept. We all had been working so hard and we didn’t get to finish everything that he had been working toward for three and a half years. … I am not going to see a lot of my (teammates) again. I mean, I will probably see them once or twice a year, but I won’t ever be playing with them on the same field, so it was emotional seeing them.”
“Just seeing all of the people that mean the most to me made me feel special and especially loved,” added Twiss, who will be continuing her softball career at Southwestern University.
Aragones has loved her senior players since she arrived at Tivy in 2018. Last year, she built close relationships with them as Tivy’s pitching coach (she was promoted to head coach last summer).
When the pandemic prematurely ended their senior seasons, she wanted to make sure they received a proper farewell.
“Just like everyone else, we are all going through the same thing,” Aragones said. “So, you just got to keep your head up. You can’t change what’s going on. So, it’s just looking at the positives and making the best out of the situation. … I have built a bond with all the seniors, so it’s going to be sad to see them leave.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.