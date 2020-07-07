A Kerrville man was arrested for the 20th time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of dealing drugs on three occasions this year.
A Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Henry Lee Ybarra on June 30 after warrants were issued for the man’s arrest.
The warrants, issued following grand jury indictments, accuse Ybarra of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in penalty group 1 on Feb. 27, March 3 and March 17, according to jail records. Penalty group 1 includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Ybarra was released July 2 on bonds totaling $60,000.
Since 2001 in Kerr County, Ybarra has pleaded no contest or guilty to misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor marijuana possession, public intoxication at least twice, misdemeanor theft by check, misdemeanor assault, felony theft and felony assault.
Ybarra was given the chance to avoid a conviction on the felony theft charge from 2013, but he violated probation by committing the assault two years later, records show. Melvin “Rex” Emerson, 198th District Judge, sentenced Ybarra to two years in prison and gave the man at least 243 days of jail credit for time he spent in the county jail awaiting court hearings.
