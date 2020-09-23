Peggy Jo Garcia
May 1952 - September 2020
Peggy Jo Garcia, 68, of Kerrville, passed away on September 21, 2020. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky to Marion and Mildred Thornsbury on May 1, 1952. She married Mario Garcia on January 3, 1969 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. Peggy was a wife, a mom, a sister, and most importantly, a Nanny!
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Mildred Thornsbury; a brother, Ezra Thornsbury; and a sister, Regina Thornsbury.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mario Garcia; sons, Cory and Kjersti Garcia of Kerrville, Rick Garcia of Kerrville, Aaron and Amber Garcia of Granite Shoals, Texas, and Nathan Garcia of Kerrville; a brother, Skip and Lois Thornsbury of Tennessee; and a sister, Deborah Butler of Kelso, Washington. Peggy is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
