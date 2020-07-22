A high-ranking medical official at the local hospital was on hand at The Kerrville Daily Times broadcast studio this week to explain various aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Mack Blanton of Peterson Health spoke to The Times’ Managing Editor Louis Amestoy about COVID-19 during a July 21 live broadcast on Facebook. Here are some major takeaways from what Blanton had to say:
THE VIRUS: WHO GETS IT AND THE SYMPTOMS
People of all ages can be “severely infected” with the coronavirus.
While “a lot” of people infected with the coronavirus don’t become extremely ill, it’s very serious for those who do, and mostly the elderly population is most susceptible to severe symptoms.
“Significant risk factors,” also known as comorbidities, associated with severe coronavirus infections include heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, obesity and being older than about 60.
Diabetes and obesity are common comorbidities related to severe coronavirus infection, in his experience.
Most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Bad infections often involve “a very severe pneumonia...on both lungs.” “I see this so commonly when I look at a chest X-ray...I can almost tell that this is a COVID-19 patient there.”
Loss of smell and taste is something Peterson Health personnel see “fairly commonly” in COVID-19 patients.
“We’re not seeing a lot of kidney damage, we’re not seeing a lot of liver — we’ll see some elevation in liver function studies.”
“Low blood oxygen” and a blood clotting disorder are “very, very common” in COVID-19 patients. “There’s a blood test we can do to see if they’re at risk for the clotting disorder and... if it’s elevated here’s a medicine...that we can use in these patients to prevent the clotting disorder.”
Recovery is “variable” — some recover fully and some develop chronic fatigue and chronic lung symptoms.
“We’re seeing more (cases of) severe effects in children and the inflammatory disease...is especially disturbing.” Pediatric patients are sent to San Antonio, so Peterson Staff aren’t familiar with child COVID-19 patients.
FACE MASKS
“Covid can be transmitted from people who have absolutely no symptoms at all and no comorbidities. That’s been a difficult thing for people to understand, especially with the masking issue.”
The risk of severe infections among the population would be “significantly reduced” “if everybody wore masks.”
Social distancing — keeping one’s distance, at least 6 feet — is adequate to protect against transmission without also wearing a mask.
“You’re not wearing the mask so much for yourself, but you’re wearing the mask hopefully to protect someone against you spreading the virus if you have asymptomatic COVID-19.”
“I really encourage masking if you’re going to be in the vicinity of anybody within 6 feet for any prolonged time.”
HOW PETERSON DEALS WITH THE VIRUS
Peterson Health is equipped to offer care needed by most COVID-19 patients, except for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is available in San Antonio.
Peterson Health has had a hard time acquiring a helpful drug called remdesivir. If there enough COVID-19 patients, Peterson Health may acquire it. There is at least one patient at the hospital who could use it. Peterson Health is working to get that patient remdesivir. That treatment regimen is about $3,000 per patient.
“Probably hydroxychloroquine is not beneficial in most patients with covid, and it can be harmful,” according to some studies. “I’m going to be opposed to it” if this is the case.
Vitamin C and zinc: “We give that to all our patients with covid because there’s some positive evidence and they’re not costly and they will not harm you…. But medications that could potentially harm a patient and we don’t have good data, then I really think that’s not a good idea for us to be using it.”
A high-dose steroid, dexamethasone, is part of the COVID-19 treatment protocol used for all patients.
The literature is mixed on the efficacy of cortical steroids.
Unorthodox, benign treatments proposed by doctors are worth trying because there’s an immediate need, as the pandemic is still underway, but “I’m a proponent of letting the medical literature sort that out for us.”
Most of the increased cost for treating COVID-19 at Peterson Health is personal protective equipment.
ANECDOTES
“One of our sickest patients who we actually had on life support who we gave the covid convalescent plasma to and also the remdesivir recovered and was riding a bike and hiking within about two weeks of being discharged from the hospital...But there’s others who don’t do as well and have chronic lung issues.” Covid convalescent plasma is free for the hospital.
“We took a patient from McAllen over the weekend. They were at capacity, the patient needed to be hospitalized and they couldn’t find a hospital between McAllen, Texas and Kerrville that had capacity.”
Local ER visits went down dramatically, as did clinic visits, possibly increasing sickness. and death locally due to people being afraid of catching COVID-19 at medical facilities.
The increase in confirmed local infections is due to the prevalence of the disease, not increased testing, because there was no surge even when local testing capability increased.
“It looks like we’ve at least plateaued” and could be on a decline.
COMPARISONS TO OTHER COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
COVID-19 is “just more widespread.” SARS and MERS were fairly geographically isolated.
Major differences between the coronavirus as influenza is that the medical community has many years of experience with the latter, and no vaccines are available for the former.
HOW TO MOVE FORWARD
“Vaccine development is going to be critical to that and a robust testing capability and contact tracing will be critical for us to get through it.”
THE SILVER LINING
Due to measures being implemented to deal with COVID-19, “we’ll get through it and the next pandemic I think we’ll be much better prepared for, and there will likely be another pandemic.”
WEAPONIZED DISEASE
“We could be brought to our knees” by a bioweapon.
The military “is taking appropriate action” to prepare for a biological attack.
“The dust will settle and history will tell the story” on whether COVID-19 is a biological weapon. “All talk right now is speculation. It does give you pause to think about that.”
THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE
Hospitals in Austin and San Antonio are having a hard time making room for COVID-19 patients.
“Counties along the border are really being hit hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.