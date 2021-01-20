FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh paces the sideline during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Orlando, Fla. Michigan has decided to stick with Harbaugh. He has finalized a new, five-year deal with a base salary of $4 million per year. He can make as much as $8 million with incentives, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)