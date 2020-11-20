GIRLS
INGRAM 36, CENTER POINT 9
The Ingram Lady Warriors played before a home crowd for the first time this basketball season.
An early tip-off at 5 p.m. kept the gymnasium low key for their home opener, but the Lady Warriors raced to a 36-9 victory over the Center Point Pirates.
Ingram had a noticeable size advantage over the Lady Pirates which made it difficult for Center Point to get any offense going.
Picking up action in the first quarter, Ingram stormed to a 10-2 lead.
Macie Neutze nailed a three-pointer early in the game and scored five of her seven points in the first stanza.
Kasie Marbach scored six points for the Lady Warriors, but took a hard fall to the floor late in the game possibly re-injuring her knee from last season.
Ingram shot 31% on the night and was 1-of-12 from the three point line.
Center Point had a tough time scoring and was led by Victoria Beckerson who accounted for four points.
In the fourth quarter, Jazmin Gonzalez hit a three pointer and Hailey Rayburn hit a high-arcing two point bucket to complete the scoring for the Lady Pirates.
Center Point only shot 10%, but recorded 28 rebounds to lead both teams.
Center Point’s 12 fouls cost them a few buckets as Ingram made five free throws on the night for the Lady Warriors.
Center Point starts the season 0-1 and Ingram is now 1-1 on the year.
HARPER 50, LLANO 21
The Harper Ladyhorns got off to a hot start this season blasting the Llano Yellowjackets 50-21 on the road Tuesday night.
Harper jumped to a 14-2 lead after one quarter of play and continued to dominate in the second quarter with a 16-4 run to put the Ladyhorns on top 30-6 at halftime.
Harper outscored Llano 20-12 in the second half to win the game 50-21.
Talli Millican hit three three-pointers Tuesday night in the Ladyhorn victory.
Kylie Wilson was Harper’s leading scorer with 23 points and went three for five from the free throw line.
Sloan Spenrath also hit a three pointer for the Ladyhorns.
Coach Vance Millican was pleased with his team's performance.
Millican said, “Good start and we held Llano to nine points total in the first three quarters.”
Llano was led by Chloe Lucas who scored six points for the Yellowjackets.
Harper is 1-0 on the season.
BOYS
COMFORT 59, KNIPPA 36
The Comfort Bobcats stormed to a 17-5 first quarter lead to defeat Knippa 59-36 on the road Tuesday night.
Comfort opened the season with a big victory.
Jarad Schmidt led all scorers with 11 points and Tucker Weyel added 10 points for the Bobcats.
Comfort starts the season 1-0 and will host Carrizo Springs Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
BOERNE GENEVA 51, OLH 48
Boerne Geneva defeated OLH 51-48 Tuesday night.
OLH started strong in the first half building a 30-21 lead at halftime.
Geneva stormed back outscoring the Hawks 14-7 in the third en route to a 51-48 win over OLH.
James Ibarra scored 26 points for the Hawks and Michael Barraza added 10 points for the Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.