OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics insist it's harder than it looks to score when an automatic runner gets to start on second base. It took them a while Friday night to finally do it, too.
Marcus Semien singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 13th in a game that matched the longest this season with baseball's new extra-innings rule, and the AL West-leading A's beat the Houston Astros 3-2 for their seventh straight win.
Alex Bregman hit an RBI double in the top of the 13th inning only for the A's to tie it on Austin Allen's single in the bottom half against Cy Sneed (0-2). J.B. Wendelken (1-0) worked three strong innings and the A's finally delivered after squandering bases-loaded chances in the 10th and 12th.
“There's added pressure, especially at this level and you know that all you have to do is hit the ball in the outfield, but it's really not that easy,” Semien said.
Houston lost its third straight.
The Astros were supposed to visit Oakland months ago in late March for their first road trip of 2020 after a sign-stealing scam that blemished baseball during the offseason. Coronavirus delayed the Bay Area trip.
A plane flew over earlier Friday with a banner reading “Houston Asterisks” after the three-time reigning division champs were mired in scandal.
Robbie Grossman hit a tying homer in the seventh and Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman made a terrific stop on Jose Altuve's sharp grounder to keep the game tied in the 10th.
Zack Greinke and Chris Bassitt dueled early. Greinke remained winless over his initial three outings, while Bassitt has allowed just two earned runs over 16 2/3 innings so far.
“That was an enjoyable game to watch for the most part, just good baseball,” Greinke said.
Kyle Tucker's double put the Astros ahead in the third.
