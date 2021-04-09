The Tivy Antlers were on fire early, but suffered a painful 9-6 loss against San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Friday night.
It was a tale of two games for the Antlers, who built a 5-0 lead, after the first inning.
Coleson Abel was the starting pitcher for the Antlers, striking out one batter, giving up no hits or runs, in the top of the first inning.
Tivy’s offense found its rhythm immediately, going through the entire batting order, in the bottom of the first.
Walker Grimes doubled to left field, scoring Travis White and Abel, putting the Antlers on the board, 2-0.
Grimes would score on a pickoff attempt shortly afterwards.
Later in the inning, Jack Patterson hit a ground ball to center field, scoring Kale Lackey.
Fisher Roberts hit a line drive to right field, driving Patterson across home plate, giving Tivy an early 5-0 lead after one inning.
Veterans Memorial clawed their way back, scoring their first run in the top of the second inning.
The Patriots added two more runs in the top of the third inning, cutting Tivy’s lead to 5-3.
After a scoreless fourth inning for both teams, Veterans Memorial did a lot of damage in the top of the fifth, scoring five runs, giving the Patriots an 8-5 lead.
Tivy could not score in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Veteran’s Memorial scored their ninth run of the game in the top of the sixth inning, off an error.
Tivy had a comeback attempt when Eric Tenery scored a run, after tagging up, on a sacrifice fly out by Fisher Middleton, making it 9-6, with two outs for the Antlers.
A strikeout would end the game for the Antlers, in seven innings of play.
Tivy scored six runs on 12 hits, recording eight errors, in the loss to Veterans Memorial.
Grimes had two RBIs for the Antlers. Patterson, Middleton and Roberts had one RBI apiece.
Travis White, Abel, Grimes, Tenery, Lackey and Patterson scored one run apiece, accounting for Tivy’s six runs scored.
Abel and Lackey also had a stolen base in the contest.
Abel struck out five batters, Roberts struck out three more, in relief.
Sam Letz took the loss, striking out two batters, for the Antlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.