A man accused of murdering two people near Comfort in 2003 has been writing letters to the court about supernatural experiences, claiming he’s met the devil and was possessed when he killed Patricia Kutzer and Terry Ingram.
“My possession in this homicide is not of any intent, or justification of such event in nature,” wrote defendant Vincent Seard in a letter filed at the district clerk’s office on June 8. “But the cause of death to the individuals named is brought to occasion by an entity that saw well the beauty of both of the victims: Terry Ingram and Patricia Kutzer, who were highly favored, by this entity which possessed me, the named party as charged.”
Seard has been in the county jail for months awaiting a trial on whether he’s mentally competent to face three felony charges, including capital murder. His two other felony indictments accuse him of, while incarcerated at the county jail, grabbing a nurse and slamming Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer’s hand in a door.
Seard wrote of the killings of Ingram and Kutzer as “the most paranormal incident in the state of Texas.”
Hierholzer has said he believes Seard was possessed by the devil. At various points during his years of incarceration, Seard displayed violent, erratic, satanic behavior and seemed to display unusual physical strength — at one point tearing a fixture out of a wall — while being practically impervious to Tasers, tear gas and pepper spray.
In the June 8 filing, Seard wrote that “I Vincent Seard, the accused, having not any reason, intent, want, malice aforethought, greed, need, or prior desire in doing this said crime, only by spirituality in possession of a higher source am I a part of this situation.”
Seard asked the court to allow him to “speak with the victims family to help in every way possible to bring closure to the 17 year painful case in occasion and event, as I feel there is a need to help them in their pain of grieving at this time!”
Seard has been incarcerated in various state hospitals for years since being found incompetent to stand trial in 2004. Seard was transferred to the Kerr County jail earlier this year after officials at Rusk State Hospital determined he was finally competent to stand trial, albeit with a condition.
“Current medications are necessary to maintain the defendant’s competence,” states a Feb. 11 letter from the hospital to 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams.
Jurors are scheduled to begin hearing the evidence for and against Seard’s mental competency on Aug. 24 before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III.
Seard wrote of his hope that “repentance” rather than “revenge” would suffice to bring about justice in his cases.
In documents filed Aug. 21, 2015, Seard asked for acquittal and pardon and said he is the father of nine children. He included an essay titled “The Root of Possession,” although it doesn’t appear that he admitted to the killings at that time. He also included a manifesto called “A Man’s Challenge Revealed” in which he described making a music recording deal with a man called Oren. Seard wrote that Oren claimed to be an “Israeli Jew” but was in fact the devil.
Seard wrote that he moved to Houston in 2001 to work with Oren, who had written a patriotic song he wanted Seard to arrange and perform. Seard described a meeting with Oren in which a woman was present who unexpectedly called Seard a beast. At some point she left and Seard followed just behind her, wanting to ask her why she called him that. But when he went out the door, she was gone, and he couldn't find her even though he “scurried down the hallway” searching.
The music deal reached an impasse when Oren struck the word “God” from the song, Seard wrote. Later, Seard wrote, he realized he became “encaged as a beast of the earth” after Oren said, “Now, if you do not stick to your word, I’m going to turn you into a dog,” which Seard regarded as a “prophecy.”
The bodies of Kutzer and Ingram were found in the driveway of Kutzer’s home near Comfort on March 10, 2003. Kutzer lived at the residence with her husband, while Ingram, the owner of a Comfort body shop, rented a building on the property where he kept hogs. Their causes of death were ruled to be blunt force trauma, and the bodies showed signs of having been run over.
Seard, who was later arrested in California, reportedly left personal items at Kutzer’s home tying him to the scene.
An indictment accuses Seard of causing the deaths by striking Kutzer on the head with a frying pan and hitting Ingram on the head with a rock and brick on or about March 10, 2003.
