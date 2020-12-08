Claiming that four states used the coronavirus pandemic to bypass election law, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan with the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
Those results, of course, favor Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been certified as the winner of the electoral votes in all four states, but that is not stopping Paxton.
“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together," Paxton said. "Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections. Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”
Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct & binds our citizenry & the States in this Union together.Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania & Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election.https://t.co/xRB13FMIdU— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 8, 2020
In a news release, Paxton's office wrote that elections for federal office must comport with federal constitutional standards.
The Texas Tribune reported that officials in Michigan and Georgia dismissed the allegations from Paxton, who listed himself as the lead attorney in the filing.
"The allegations in the lawsuit are false and irresponsible," Georgia's deputy secretary of state, Jordan Fuchs, said in a statement Tuesday to the online news outlet. "Texas alleges that there are 80,000 forged signatures on absentee ballots in Georgia, but they don’t bring forward a single person who this happened to. That’s because it didn’t happen."
Paxton's office argued that there was widespread irregularities and fraud with the election.
"For presidential elections, each state must appoint its electors to the electoral college in a manner that complies with the Constitution," Paxton's office said in a press release. "The Electors Clause requirement that only state legislatures may set the rules governing the appointment of electors and elections and cannot be delegated to local officials. The majority of the rushed decisions, made by local officials, were not approved by the state legislatures, thereby circumventing the Constitution."
The Electoral College will cast its votes on Dec. 14, while today, Dec. 8, is the day that all election challenges must be finalized.
It remains unclear if the Supreme Court will consider the filing.
(1) comment
GENE here: anything to take attention away from his affair and being investigated by the FBI.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.