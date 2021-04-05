The Ingram Warriors baseball team fought hard and played well against one of the top programs in Class 3A. Ingram lost to the No. 4-ranked Blanco Panthers, 12-0.
Jake Honea got the call for the Ingram Warriors, entering the field at the starting position for pitcher.
Devin Newsome scored the only run of the inning for the Blanco Panthers, getting on base with a shot to right field.
Newsome stole second base and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly out by Dylan LaRue.
Baylor Smith hit a long sacrifice fly out to center field, scoring Newsome from third base, giving Blanco its first lead of the game, 1-0.
Kam Carrington got on base for the Warriors in the bottom of the first inning but was stranded on base after Ingram’s next three batters were either struck out or thrown out.
Blanco scored three more runs in the top of the second inning.
Zach Wisdom, Brandon Gumbert and Lucas Villarreal scored runs for the Panthers, increasing their lead to 4-0.
It was three up and three down for the Warriors in the bottom of the second, keeping the score locked at 4-0, Blanco.
Defensively, the Warriors had a big third inning, holding Blanco to only four batters.
Wisdom got on first base after being walked. The remaining Panther batters were out.
Unfortunately, Ingram could not take advantage of the scoreless inning.
The Warriors went three up and three down again, keeping the score in favor of the Panthers, 4-0.
In the top of the fourth inning, Blanco got hot, scoring five runs off of four hits and three errors.
Runs were scored by David Morris, Newsome, Baylor Smith and Wisdom, increasing the lead to 9-0, Blanco.
Josh Colbath led off for the Warriors in the bottom of the fourth inning, lining out to second base.
Andrew Burroughs was then thrown out at first base, and Derrick Rubio struck out swinging for the Warriors.
Blanco scored three more runs in the top of the fifth inning, when Connor Cofield scored from third base, followed by runs from Ryan Kaiser and Jackson Cress.
With Blanco on top, 12-0, Ingram desperately needed some offense.
Cody Miller grounded out to third base.
Matt Wells stepped up to the plate next and struck out, swinging for the second out of the inning.
Joel Jimenez gave Ingram hope, when he hit a stand up single, getting on first base.
Jimenez stole second base and advanced to third base, when Walker Ragsdale got on base with an error by the Panther’s first baseman. Ingram could not score Jimenez from third after the next batter struck out swinging.
Coach Anthony Ramirez knew this team would be hard to beat.
“I was proud of the way we played defensively,” Ramirez said after the game. “They’re a really good team out there.”
Ingram has finished the first round of district play and will face Lago Vista at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.