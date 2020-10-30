The Comfort Deer lost to Universal City Randolph Thursday night in four sets 9-25, 26-28, 25-15 and 14-25.
Comfort's season comes to an end in the first round of the playoffs.
They finish the season with an overall record of 8-15.
Shay Rodriguez was a team leader once again with 11 kills, seven digs and a half block for the Deer.
Sarah Geistweidt led the team in digs with a total of 17. She also served three aces.
Caileigh Marquart had eight kills and 1.5 blocks Thursday night.
Molly Hamilton put up big numbers again by recording 25 assists, two aces, four digs and a half-block.
Meghan Davis recorded seven kills and nine digs while Kassie Padilla put up three kills and a half block.
Brinn Crawford served four aces and had nine digs.
Leah Reich recorded two kills and one dig.
Leslie Perez-Villa had one dig to round out team stats for the night.
