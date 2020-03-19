The coronavirus pandemic already has affected Kerr County financially in costs associated with the jail. With most courts shut down this month, some inmates will have spent more time in jail than they otherwise would have, and the county isn’t receiving as much income for housing out-of-county inmates in Kerrville.
Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer announced this week he’s no longer accepting inmates from other counties, which means reduced revenue that’s been used to offset the cost of operating the jail and help pay back debt on the facility.
Kerr County charges counties $50 per inmate per day. Any non-routine medical services and any non-prescription medicine is billed to the paying county. For example, Kerr County doesn’t pay for surgical, dental, optical and hospital care.
The county has made tens of thousands of dollars a month from housing other counties’ inmates for at least the past year. That revenue helps offset some of the costs of operating the 328-bed jail, which was expanded after voters approved a bond four years ago.
Based on information from the county’s auditor office, the contract detention revenue is estimated to be 2.7 cents per $100 of taxable valuation if it generates $1 million — which it did last year. If these contracts weren’t in place, it would be harder for commissioners to avoid an increase in property taxes, Hierholzer has said.
The cost to Kerr County of housing its own prisoners is $40-$50 a day per inmate, and the longer they stay in the jail awaiting disposition of their cases, the more likely medical costs might arise for which the county would be on the hook.
Courts are expected to reopen in April, but the situation could change at any time.
This is national Sunshine week, where we are supposed to “shine light” on the importance of open government. The KDT and the Sheriff keep telling us we are paying down the multimillion dollar debt on the jail through this program, but the numbers contained herein don’t allow for any profit to be used in debt reduction. This notion of debt reduction insults the intelligence of the average reader, and causes one to wonder what is really going on. Please answer this one simple question. How much have we reduced the bond debt through the prisoner import program? Of course there will be no response because the there is no debt reduction.
