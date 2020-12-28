UPDATE: Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas clarified that it's actually Wednesday when bars would have to close if cases don't decrease.
Bars in Kerr County must close, said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, due to a provision in a governor's order triggered by a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Kelly said the provision of order GA-32 was triggered when the 22-county administrative region that includes Kerr County had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate that exceeded 15 percent of the cumulative hospital capacity for that region.
"And then you get considered on an individual county basis," Kelly said. "On Kerr County, we've also been notified that we no longer quality for that minimum covid exemption ...."
Kelly said he'd received notice of the situation from the state health department in the form of a letter.
In the beginning of November, active COVID-19 cases were in the double digits. Cases doubled in the first two weeks and doubled again after Thanksgiving, Kelly indicated.
"And then in the first week of December, we doubled again, in one week," Kelly said.
This is a developing story.
