Monica Clayton and Lisa Watts were not about to let the coronavirus pandemic spoil their attempt at running the Boston Marathon — even if they had to do it in some unusual circumstances.
For the first time in 124 years, the Boston Marathon has been held virtually. This year, runners from all over the world who qualified for the world’s oldest annual marathon put in their 26.2 miles via hometown roads and trails.
Clayton and Watts mapped out a looping course, including much of the Guadalupe River Trail and areas around Schreiner University, to cover their race. It took them a little over four hours to complete the course on Friday morning, and it wasn’t as fast as they would have liked, but they were excited about the performance.
“I actually feel fantastic,” said Watts, who was competing in her fifth Boston Marathon with Clayton since 2014. “We had awesome support this morning. It was wicked early.”
Since the race was run in September, rather than its usual time in April, there was an initial expectation that they could be facing hot and humid conditions.
When the pair took off at 5 a.m., they were greeted with cool temperatures and overcast skies.
“The cool air felt amazing,” Watts said. “It definitely made the running more enjoyable.”
When they crossed their finish line at Louise Hays Park, the duo was greeted with laurel wreaths and a small crowd of ardent supporters. At least two supporters kept pace with the runners — on bicycles.
It wasn’t quite the same level of enthusiasm that they would experience in Boston, where thousands turn out to cheer the 30,000 runners who compete in the race each year.
“Obviously, we didn’t have that, but we did see a lot of our regular fellow runners and walkers who were all very supportive and encouraged us along the way,” Watts said
Clayton said the support she’s received in Boston from the spectators is one of the best things about running that marathon.
“The people just love putting it on,” Clayton said.
The people from New England really make a rocking party out of the event, where hundreds of thousands line the streets with celebratory cheering, eating, cooking out and basically tailgating.
To qualify for the marathon, Watts and Clayton needed to run a race in three hours and 45 minutes. There are qualifying marathons around the country and world for those who want to run.
While both are capable of running under four hours, they completed Friday’s race in 4:13. Still not a bad time.
Now, they’re going to rest.
“So, we aren’t training Monday, right?” Clayton joked to Watts as they parted ways.
“Ha, no! But Tuesday maybe?” Watts replied.
Nothing will stop these ladies. On to the next challenge.
