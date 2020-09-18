Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico Friday morning.
This newly formed depression is going to be problematic as models have not determined where this system will end up traveling.
This system was located approximately 255 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande and is moving north-northeast at 7 mph.
Maximum sustained winds were around 35 mph and and TD #22 is close to becoming a named tropical storm as of late Friday morning.
Even though this system is currently moving northeast, models show it stalling out late Saturday and then drifting westward Saturday night and Sunday.
TD #22 will likely become a tropical storm late Friday night and could become a hurricane by Sunday.
Through the weekend, swells will increase and reach the Gulf Coast of Texas and Mexico.
Life-threatening surf and rip tides are in the forecast over the weekend, especially near South Padre Island.
