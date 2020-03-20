Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas prison system to temporarily suspend prisoner health care fees for services related to COVID-19 to "encourage timely reporting of COVID-19 symptoms so that offenders are given the treatment they need," according to a news release from the governor's office.
As of September, prisoner health care costs were $13.55 per medical visit, with an annual cap of $100 a year. Prison reform advocates have argued that higher fees dissuade inmates from seeking treatment.
"Waiving health care fees for offenders housed in [Texas Department of Criminal Justice] facilities will ensure that inmates experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 receive immediate medical attention," Abbott said in the release. "This suspension will protect the health of both inmates and TDCJ staff, and is a crucial tool in our efforts to mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19 in closely confined populations."
TDCJ holds about 140,000 inmates in its more than 100 prison facilities. The department has not yet reported any cases of the new coronavirus, though testing is only being performed by outside entities if an inmate has been taken to a hospital and a doctor there orders it, according to a prison spokesperson. — Jolie McCullough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.