High pressure temporarily shifts to the east of the Hill Country on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will still be influenced by high pressure, and dry weather conditions prevail.
The main difference is that we are not directly centered underneath the high pressure ridge. Simplified, this means that daytime highs will be a few degrees cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, the humidity will be higher, and it will feel uncomfortable outside despite the lower air temperatures.
Rain chances are not in the forecast.
LOW STRATUS CLOUDS OVERNIGHT
Unlike the past few days, we can expect a better chance of seeing low clouds Wednesday morning. The humidity should be noticeably higher.
Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 70s.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph throughout the night.
VERY LOW STORM CHANCE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
The humidity could be just high enough for a stray storm to pop up due to daytime heating. Even if this happens, I would expect storms to be few and far between.
High temperatures top out between 93 and 96 degrees.
South winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph during the midday and afternoon hours.
Lower concentrations of Saharan dust should make the air quality a little better Wednesday.
LESS CLOUDS THURSDAY MORNING
High pressure shuffles west again and centers across Texas to close out the work week.
The result will be partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s.
HOT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY - DUST RETURNS
Saharan dust makes a return Thursday and Friday. This makes the skies quite hazy again. Highs warm into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
The wind speeds should be a touch lower at 10 to 20 mph out of the south.
