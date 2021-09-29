Locally heavy rainfall and periods of localized flash flooding may occur through Friday and Saturday.
A strong low pressure system will track across Texas, producing periods of heavy rainfall and a few severe storms.
Gusty winds to 60 mph and hail may occur, with the stronger storms that develop through Saturday.
The potential for flash flooding exists Thursday and Friday due to a potentially prolonged period of heavy rainfall Thursday evening and Friday.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible through Saturday with isolated totals of up to 6 inches of rainfall possible.
CHANCE OF RAIN THURSDAY
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will be in the forecast Thursday. Rainfall may become locally heavy with totals of 1 to 3 inches possible late Thursday afternoon through daybreak Friday.
Localized flooding may occur, especially across areas that picked up heavy rainfall late Tuesday into Wednesday.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s. South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near thunderstorms that move through the area.
Timing precipitation may be difficult, but most models are showing a complex of storms between 6 p.m. and midnight, moving across the area from the west.
HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE THURSDAY NIGHT
A complex of thunderstorms could impact the region during the evening and overnight hours. Frequent lightning strikes and heavy rainfall is possible. There is a risk for flash flooding and a marginal risk for a few severe wind gusts and hail.
Low temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 60s by daybreak Friday. Watch for low-water crossings that may flood quickly overnight.
FLOOD RISK CONTINUES FRIDAY
Flash flooding risks are in the forecast Friday with a strong low pressure system nearby.
A cold front complicates the forecast Friday. The front will be situated close to the Hill Country and could produce a variety of temperature possibilities and precipitation hazards.
Heavy rainfall is possible despite where the cold front ends up. Highs range from 75 to 80 degrees in most areas, with southeast winds in the forecast.
There is also a risk for marginally severe wind gusts and hail.
RAIN SATURDAY, DRIER SUNDAY
It should remain unsettled Saturday, with rain remaining in the forecast.
Highs are expected to top out in the 70s across the Hill Country.
Locally heavy rainfall remains possible Saturday before drier air filters in.
COOLER MORNINGS NEXT WEEK
Clearing skies and drier air should allow for several mornings in the 50s next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.